Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.19. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 5,079 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $624.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBRV. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

