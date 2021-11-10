Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $34,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,725 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $210.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.23 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.