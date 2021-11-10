National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Sunday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$74.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.47.

TSE:TRP opened at C$62.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$61.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.09. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$51.10 and a 1-year high of C$68.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown bought 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at C$146,731.14. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

