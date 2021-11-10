National Bank Financial Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to C$19.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRRF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

