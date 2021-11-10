National Bank Financial Reiterates “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating for Akumin (TSE:AKU)

Akumin (TSE:AKU)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Akumin’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Akumin in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of AKU opened at C$2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.71, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$2.10 and a 1-year high of C$4.98. The stock has a market cap of C$190.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

