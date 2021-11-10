National Pension Service Acquires 1,952 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Catalent worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after buying an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 562,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,193,000 after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $125.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.87 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

