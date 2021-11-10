National Pension Service Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

National Pension Service increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Cerner worth $35,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.