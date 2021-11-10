National Pension Service Buys 12,718 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $32,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. South State Corp purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 111.8% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

