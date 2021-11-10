National Pension Service Buys 2,246 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $37,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 895.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $220.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $224.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

