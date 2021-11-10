National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

National Pension Service increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $33,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $81.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

