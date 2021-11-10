National Pension Service Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

