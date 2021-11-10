National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 633,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,809. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.