National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. 633,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,809. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

