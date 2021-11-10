Needham & Company LLC Increases Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $8.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.