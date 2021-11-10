Nekonium (NUKO) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Nekonium has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $32,745.74 and $54.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nekonium coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00074854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00078701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.18 or 0.00099927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,550.98 or 1.00468585 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,811.60 or 0.07051894 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official website for Nekonium is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

Nekonium Coin Trading

