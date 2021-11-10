Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

Nelnet stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 61,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

Get Nelnet alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 6.61%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.