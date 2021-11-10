Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,915. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$21.89. The firm has a market cap of C$704.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.09.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,047,173.20. Insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $811,589 in the last ninety days.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

