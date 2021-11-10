NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Sells $752,000.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $816.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. MKM Partners raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

