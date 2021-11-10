Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

