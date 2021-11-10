Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 287,927 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after acquiring an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.77 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

