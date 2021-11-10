Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading 18.7% Higher

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU)’s stock price traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.08. 854,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 440,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$185.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

