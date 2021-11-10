Neven Haltmayer Sells 10,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after buying an additional 1,098,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

