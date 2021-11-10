Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nevro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 1-year low of $98.22 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

