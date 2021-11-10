New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.60)-($0.54) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.52). The company issued revenue guidance of $778-782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.81 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.50.

NEWR stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,118. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

