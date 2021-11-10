New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.600-$-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $778 million-$782 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.81 million.New Relic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.60)-($0.54) EPS.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $7.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,118. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.92. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.50.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,400,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

