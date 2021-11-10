Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 469,226 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.96.

About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

