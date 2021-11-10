NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.380-$2.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,040. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -173.42%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.