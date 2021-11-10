Nexstar Media Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,389 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,808% compared to the typical volume of 230 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,757. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.64.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

