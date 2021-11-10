NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.04. NEXT has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

