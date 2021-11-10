NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 8.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $5.40 to $5.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.30. 40,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,857,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $923.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

