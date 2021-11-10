NFT (NFT) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and $290,086.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.99 or 0.00222756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00092936 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

