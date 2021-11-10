NFTify Price Hits $0.0578 on Top Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $14,899.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for $0.0578 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00070766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,325.60 or 1.00652131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.24 or 0.07054045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00019946 BTC.

NFTify Coin Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using US dollars.

