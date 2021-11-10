Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $64.07 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $906.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.