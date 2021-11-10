Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 11% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) rose 11% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nikola traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 394,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,997,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Nikola alerts:

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,598,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.