Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Trading Down 6.7%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. Approximately 464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.