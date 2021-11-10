NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 271,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NiSource by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

