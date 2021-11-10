NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
NI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 271,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.
In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NiSource by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NiSource by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
