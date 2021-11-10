Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.28.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 278.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 94.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,182,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $19,599,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

