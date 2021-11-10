Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.