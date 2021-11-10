Norcros’ (NXR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Norcros stock opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Monday. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £259.17 million and a PE ratio of 17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

