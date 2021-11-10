Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 95,288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of Norfolk Southern worth $121,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after buying an additional 113,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $282.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

