Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $61,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after acquiring an additional 448,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

