Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

O stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.