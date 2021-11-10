Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock worth $258,538,804. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.