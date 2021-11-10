Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,461 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17.

