Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,688 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $15,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC upgraded Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

