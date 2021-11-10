Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551,746 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,337,844 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Transocean were worth $16,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transocean by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,983 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 132,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,847,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 3,763,847 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,990,143 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 548,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 3.39. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.