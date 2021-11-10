Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

