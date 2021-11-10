Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SC opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SC. Barclays upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

