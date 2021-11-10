Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.41% of Dillard’s worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $309.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.63. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $313.01.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

