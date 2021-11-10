Northern Trust Corp Sells 514,195 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,022,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Nomura worth $15,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NMR opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.