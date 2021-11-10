Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Shares Bought by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,802 shares during the quarter. Northrim BanCorp comprises 2.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northrim BanCorp worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $526,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,535. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $282.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

